The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants play on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. J.D. Martinez and LaMonte Wade Jr have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 239 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in baseball, slugging .457.

The Dodgers have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (866 total).

The Dodgers rank second in baseball with a .340 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.11).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 5 WHIP in baseball (1.210).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 168 home runs rank 19th in Major League Baseball.

San Francisco is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .388 this season.

The Giants have a team batting average of just .238 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

San Francisco has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 662 (4.3 per game).

The Giants have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco averages the 22nd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

San Francisco has pitched to a 4.11 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.265 WHIP this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Lance Lynn (12-11) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his 31st start of the season. He's put together a 5.92 ERA in 171 2/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Lynn is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the season in this game.

Lynn is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per appearance on the hill.

In three of his 30 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Ryan Walker (4-3) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing two-thirds of an inning of relief while giving up four earned runs and allowing three hits.

Walker has not earned a quality start in 12 starts this season.

In 12 starts this season, Walker has yet to pitch five or more innings. He's averaging 1.2 frames per appearance.

He has 33 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 45 chances this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants L 5-1 Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants W 7-0 Home Clayton Kershaw John Brebbia 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Ryan Walker 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis 9/28/2023 Rockies - Away Clayton Kershaw Chris Flexen 9/29/2023 Giants - Away Lance Lynn -

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers W 5-1 Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers L 7-0 Away John Brebbia Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Ryan Walker Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron 9/29/2023 Dodgers - Home - Lance Lynn 9/30/2023 Dodgers - Home - Clayton Kershaw

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.