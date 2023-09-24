Will DeAndre Hopkins Play in Week 3? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
DeAndre Hopkins was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Tennessee Titans take on the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3. If you're looking for Hopkins' stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Hopkins' season stats include 105 yards on 11 receptions (9.5 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 18 times.
Keep an eye on Hopkins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
DeAndre Hopkins Injury Status: FP
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Titans have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Kearis Jackson (LP/ankle): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Titans vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: September 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hopkins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|18
|11
|105
|9
|0
|9.5
Hopkins Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|13
|7
|65
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|5
|4
|40
|0
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.