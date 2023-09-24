Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
Right now the Cincinnati Bengals are eighth in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +2000.
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +450
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2000
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.
- A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.
- Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.
- The Bengals posted a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last season.
- When underdogs, Cincinnati picked up just one win (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 8-3.
Bengals Impact Players
- In 16 games last year, Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 68.3%.
- Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 receptions for 441 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, catching 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.
- In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson totaled 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.
Bengals Player Futures
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|L 24-3
|+4000
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|L 27-24
|+1200
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+1000
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+75000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 24 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
