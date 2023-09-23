Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Troy vs. Western Kentucky Game – Saturday, September 23
The Troy Trojans (1-2) and Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-1) will clash in a matchup at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy, Alabama. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Troy vs. Western Kentucky?
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Troy, Alabama
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Western Kentucky 32, Troy 24
- Troy has been the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Trojans have not yet played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.
- Western Kentucky lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- The Hilltoppers have played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Trojans have an implied win probability of 63.6%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Western Kentucky (+3.5)
- Troy has not covered the spread yet this year.
- Western Kentucky has one win against the spread in two games this season.
- This year, the Hilltoppers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (57.5)
- Troy and its opponents have not combined to go over Saturday's total of 57.5 points this season.
- Together, the two teams combine for 59.3 points per game, 1.8 points more than the total of 57.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Troy
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|48
|46.5
|49.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29
|25
|33
|ATS Record
|0-2-0
|0-1-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-1
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Western Kentucky
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|68
|70.5
|65.5
|Implied Total AVG
|45
|42
|48
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
