The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates meet on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET. TJ Friedl and Ke'Bryan Hayes have been on a tear as of late for their respective clubs.

The Reds are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Pirates (+115). A 9.5-run over/under is set for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Reds vs. Pirates Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -140 +115 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 1-2.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been the moneyline favorite 37 total times this season. They've gone 20-17 in those games.

Cincinnati has gone 7-7 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Reds a 58.3% chance to win.

Cincinnati has played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-77-2).

The Reds have a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 37-42 42-34 26-34 52-42 55-53 23-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.