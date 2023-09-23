Saturday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (79-76) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (73-81) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 23.

The Reds will give the ball to Connor Phillips (1-0, 5.74 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Bailey Falter (2-9, 4.58 ERA).

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Reds 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

This season, the Reds have been favored 37 times and won 20, or 54.1%, of those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 9-7, a 56.2% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Reds.

Cincinnati has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 725 (4.7 per game).

The Reds have a 4.74 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule