Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 23, when the Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies and Morehead State Eagles match up at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Tommies. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Morehead State vs. St. Thomas (MN) Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction St. Thomas (MN) (-7.3) 55.5 St. Thomas (MN) 31, Morehead State 24

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 4 Pioneer League Predictions

Morehead State Betting Info (2022)

The Eagles won just two games against the spread last year.

The Eagles and their opponent combined to go over the point total six out of 10 times last year.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

St. Thomas (MN) Betting Info (2022)

The Tommies compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record last year.

A total of four of Tommies games last season hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eagles vs. Tommies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed St. Thomas (MN) 16.3 31.7 36.0 26.0 6.5 34.5 Morehead State 29.5 41.5 37.0 35.0 22.0 48.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.