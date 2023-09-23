The Kentucky Wildcats are expected to win their matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 23, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+13.5) Over (50.5) Kentucky 30, Vanderbilt 27

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 84.6% in this matchup.

The Wildcats have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 13.5-point favorites or more, Kentucky has an ATS record of 2-1.

The Wildcats have had one game (out of three) hit the over this year.

The average total for Kentucky games this season has been 53.2, 2.7 points higher than the total for this game.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Commodores have a 20.0% chance to win.

The Commodores have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in four games with a set total.

Out of the Commodores' four games with a set total, three have hit the over (75%).

Vanderbilt games this year have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 5.0 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wildcats vs. Commodores 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kentucky 35.7 11.3 35.7 11.3 -- -- Vanderbilt 34.8 29.3 41 20.5 28.5 38

