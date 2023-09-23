Fans watching from Kentucky will have their eyes on the Boston College Eagles versus the Louisville Cardinals, which is one of many solid options on the Week 4 college football slate.

College Football Games to Watch in Kentucky on TV This Week

Kentucky Wildcats at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: FirstBank Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Kentucky (-13.5)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Troy Trojans

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Troy (-3.5)

Morehead State Eagles at Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: O'Shaughnessy Stadium
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Boston College Eagles at Louisville Cardinals

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: ACCN
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Louisville (-14)

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

