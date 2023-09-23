The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) are 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3). The over/under is 59.5 for the game.

Southeast Missouri State is averaging 23.3 points per game on offense (69th in the FCS), and ranks 51st on the other side of the ball with 26.0 points allowed per game. Eastern Kentucky ranks 84th in points per game (18.0), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FCS with 40.3 points surrendered per contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Location: Richmond, Kentucky

Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs Eastern Kentucky Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Southeast Missouri State -3.5 -115 -115 59.5 -115 -115 -190 +150

Eastern Kentucky Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Kentucky is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Colonels have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

One of Eastern Kentucky's two games with a set total has hit the over (50%).

Eastern Kentucky will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

Eastern Kentucky has been at least a +150 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has compiled 762 yards on 59.6% passing while recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 58 yards with one score.

Joshua Carter has rushed 27 times for 134 yards. He's also tacked on three catches for 57 yards.

Braedon Sloan has seven receptions for 79 yards (26.3 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 23 times for 93 yards.

Jaden Smith's 238 receiving yards (79.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 22 catches on 30 targets with one touchdown.

Bryant Johnson has caught four passes and compiled 87 receiving yards (29.0 per game).

Ryan Jackson has 1.0 sack to pace the team, and also has 1.0 TFL and four tackles.

Logan Blake, Eastern Kentucky's top tackler, has 13 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one interception this year.

Frank Lee has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has one pass defended to his name.

