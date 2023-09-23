The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) will look to upset the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium. The Redhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the contest.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Richmond, Kentucky
  • Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Southeast Missouri State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
BetMGG Southeast Missouri State (-3.5) 59.5 -190 +150

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Betting Trends

  • Eastern Kentucky has covered once in two matchups with a spread this season.
  • The Colonels have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
  • Southeast Missouri State has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

