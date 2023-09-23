The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-3) go on the road to meet the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (1-2) at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 19th-worst in the FCS (40.3 points allowed per game), Eastern Kentucky has put up better results on the other side of the ball, ranking 84th in the FCS by putting up 18.0 points per game. Southeast Missouri State is generating 23.3 points per game on offense this season (69th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 26.0 points per contest (51st-ranked) on defense.

See how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State Key Statistics

Eastern Kentucky Southeast Missouri State 374.0 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 350.7 (57th) 544.0 (128th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.3 (114th) 120.0 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.0 (93rd) 254.0 (25th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.7 (27th) 5 (125th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (32nd)

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has 762 yards passing for Eastern Kentucky, completing 59.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 58 rushing yards (19.3 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Joshua Carter has 134 rushing yards on 27 carries. He's also added three catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Braedon Sloan has 79 yards receiving (26.3 per game) on seven catches with one touchdown, while also collecting 31.0 rush yards per game.

Jaden Smith's team-high 238 yards as a receiver have come on 22 receptions (out of 30 targets) with one touchdown.

Bryant Johnson has put up an 87-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on seven targets.

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent leads Southeast Missouri State with 731 yards on 77-of-116 passing with four touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Geno Hess is his team's leading rusher with 53 carries for 210 yards, or 70.0 per game. He's found paydirt three times on the ground, as well. Hess has also chipped in with 10 catches for 74 yards.

Darrell Smith has piled up 61 yards (on 18 attempts).

Damoriea Vick has collected 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 227 (75.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 34 times and has two touchdowns.

Ryan Flournoy has collected 195 receiving yards (65.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 20 receptions.

Jack Clinkenbeard's nine grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 99 yards (33.0 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Eastern Kentucky or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.