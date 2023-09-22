Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Union County, Kentucky, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Union County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
McLean County High School at Union County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Morganfield, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
