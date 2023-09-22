How to Watch the Reds vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Bryan Reynolds -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.
Reds vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 16th in MLB play with 178 total home runs.
- Cincinnati's .410 slugging percentage ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Reds' .247 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (720 total runs).
- The Reds are 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fifth-worst mark in the majors.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds average MLB's 23rd-ranked WHIP (1.406).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Andrew Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.68 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Abbott is trying to record his 10th quality start of the season in this game.
- Abbott has pitched five or more innings in a game 13 times this year heading into this matchup.
- In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Mets
|W 3-2
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Tylor Megill
|9/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|José Quintana
|9/18/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|Joe Ryan
|9/19/2023
|Twins
|L 7-0
|Home
|Fernando Cruz
|Kenta Maeda
|9/20/2023
|Twins
|L 5-3
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Bailey Ober
|9/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Luis Ortiz
|9/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Connor Phillips
|-
|9/24/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|9/26/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Logan Allen
|9/27/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Connor Phillips
|Lucas Giolito
|9/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
