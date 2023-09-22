Kentucky High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Christian County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Christian County, Kentucky this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Kentucky This Week
Christian County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Fort Campbell High School at Fulton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Hickman, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.