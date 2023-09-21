How to Watch the Orioles vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 21
Bo Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians hit the field on Thursday at Progressive Field against Grayson Rodriguez, who will start for the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the first game of a four-game series.
Orioles vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Discover More About This Game
Orioles Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball with 180 total home runs.
- Baltimore ranks eighth in baseball with a .428 slugging percentage.
- The Orioles have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).
- Baltimore is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (776 total).
- The Orioles' .322 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.
- The Orioles' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Baltimore's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Baltimore has the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Orioles pitchers combine for the No. 10 WHIP in baseball (1.261).
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit just 117 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.
- Cleveland ranks 28th in the majors with a .381 team slugging percentage.
- The Guardians rank 15th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Cleveland has scored 626 runs (just 4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Guardians have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- No team has fewer strikeouts this season than the Guardians, who have struck out only 7.1 times per game on average.
- Cleveland strikes out 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.
- Cleveland has pitched to a 3.95 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
- The Guardians rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.295 WHIP this season.
Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher
- Rodriguez (6-4) gets the starting nod for the Orioles in his 22nd start of the season. He's put together a 4.53 ERA in 111 1/3 innings pitched, with 117 strikeouts.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went eight scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Rodriguez has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Rodriguez has put together 16 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hunter Gaddis has been named the starter for the Guardians and will make his first start this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander will make his season debut.
Orioles Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Orioles Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Rays
|W 8-0
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Tyler Glasnow
|9/17/2023
|Rays
|W 5-4
|Home
|Dean Kremer
|Zack Littell
|9/18/2023
|Astros
|W 8-7
|Away
|John Means
|Justin Verlander
|9/19/2023
|Astros
|W 9-5
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Hunter Brown
|9/20/2023
|Astros
|L 2-1
|Away
|Kyle Bradish
|Cristian Javier
|9/21/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Hunter Gaddis
|9/22/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Dean Kremer
|Shane Bieber
|9/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|John Means
|Cal Quantrill
|9/24/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Kyle Gibson
|Logan Allen
|9/26/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Kyle Bradish
|Jackson Rutledge
|9/27/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Grayson Rodriguez
|Josiah Gray
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Rangers
|W 2-1
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Dane Dunning
|9/17/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-2
|Home
|Gavin Williams
|Cody Bradford
|9/18/2023
|Royals
|L 6-4
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Brady Singer
|9/19/2023
|Royals
|L 7-6
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Steven Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Royals
|L 6-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Zack Greinke
|9/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Grayson Rodriguez
|9/22/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Dean Kremer
|9/23/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|John Means
|9/24/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Kyle Gibson
|9/26/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|-
|9/27/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|-
|Hunter Greene
