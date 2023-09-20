Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and starter Hunter Greene on Wednesday. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 16th in MLB action with 177 total home runs.

Cincinnati is 17th in baseball, slugging .411.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .247 batting average.

Cincinnati is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (717 total).

The Reds rank 12th in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Reds strike out 9.2 times per game, the fourth-worst average in baseball.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Reds combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.406).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Greene (4-6) out for his 20th start of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.45 ERA and 129 strikeouts through 97 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Friday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.

Greene enters the outing with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Greene will look to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 frames per outing.

In five of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins L 7-0 Home Fernando Cruz Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Connor Phillips - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/26/2023 Guardians - Away - Lucas Giolito 9/27/2023 Guardians - Away Hunter Greene -

