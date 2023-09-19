The Tennessee Titans have +6600 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of September 19.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was slightly less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

The Titans went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 on the road.

When favored last season Tennessee had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference as a whole they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and picked up 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, hauling in 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In 15 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kevin Byard had four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended last year.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +2500 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +3000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +3000 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +3500 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +25000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1400 15 December 17 Texans - +75000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +75000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of September 19 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.