Cincinnati Reds (79-73) will go head to head against the Minnesota Twins (79-72) at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 29 steals, Elly De La Cruz will be looking to swipe his 30th stolen base of the year.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -130 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +110 moneyline odds to win. The game's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Reds vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (5-7, 4.50 ERA) vs Fernando Cruz - CIN (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

Reds vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Reds Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -130 +110 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 101 games this season and won 60 (59.4%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 46-33 (winning 58.2% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

The Twins have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 108 games this season and have come away with the win 52 times (48.1%) in those contests.

The Reds have a win-loss record of 37-37 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 3-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 16th 3rd Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

