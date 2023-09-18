Connor Phillips takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at Great American Ball Park against Jorge Polanco and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Twins Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Time: 6:40 PM ET

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Great American Ball Park

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 176 home runs rank 15th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 17th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 17th in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 10th with 710 total runs this season.

The Reds have an OBP of .325 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.72 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Reds rank 23rd in MLB with a combined 1.406 WHIP this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Phillips to the mound for his first start this season.

The 22-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets W 3-2 Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets L 8-4 Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Connor Phillips Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Kenta Maeda 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Bailey Ober 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott Luis Ortiz 9/23/2023 Pirates - Home Brandon Williamson - 9/24/2023 Pirates - Home - -

