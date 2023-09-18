Monday's game features the Cincinnati Reds (78-73) and the Minnesota Twins (79-71) squaring off at Great American Ball Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Reds according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 18.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-9) to the mound, while Connor Phillips will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Reds vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Reds 6, Twins 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 2-4 in those contests.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Reds contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have been victorious in 51, or 47.7%, of the 107 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 21-25 when favored by +125 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 10 in baseball, scoring 4.7 runs per game (710 total runs).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

Reds Schedule