At +1800, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 8 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 18.

Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati compiled a 12-2-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of six Bengals games last season hit the over.

Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in ), and it ranked 16th defensively with 335.7 yards allowed per game.

The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last season.

When underdogs, Cincinnati had just one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record as the favored team.

The Bengals were 8-3 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC North.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Burrow also ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In 12 games a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase had 87 receptions for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game) and nine touchdowns.

Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

Logan Wilson delivered one interception to go with 123 tackles, 3.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and four passes defended in 15 games last year.

Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +1800 2 September 17 Ravens L 27-24 +1200 3 September 25 Rams - +8000 4 October 1 @ Titans - +6600 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +100000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +5000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +700 9 November 5 Bills - +900 10 November 12 Texans - +50000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1200 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2500 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +8000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +600 18 January 7 Browns - +1800

Odds are current as of September 18 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.