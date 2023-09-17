Will Trenton Irwin Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 2?
Should you wager on Trenton Irwin scoring a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Irwin will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)
- Irwin's stats last season: 15 receptions, 231 yards, four TDs, 25.7 yards per game (on 23 targets).
- In three of nine games last year, Irwin had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).
Trenton Irwin Game Log (2022)
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|@Browns
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|1
|1
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|4
|3
|42
|1
|Week 12
|@Titans
|4
|1
|16
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|2
|2
|58
|1
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|4
|3
|45
|2
|Week 18
|Ravens
|2
|1
|12
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|6
|0
Rep Trenton Irwin with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.