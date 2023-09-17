Should you wager on Trenton Irwin scoring a touchdown in the Cincinnati Bengals' upcoming Week 2 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Trenton Irwin score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45 if he scores a TD)

Irwin's stats last season: 15 receptions, 231 yards, four TDs, 25.7 yards per game (on 23 targets).

In three of nine games last year, Irwin had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

Trenton Irwin Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Panthers 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 4 3 42 1 Week 12 @Titans 4 1 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Browns 2 2 58 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Patriots 4 3 45 2 Week 18 Ravens 2 1 12 0 Divisional @Bills 2 1 13 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 2 1 6 0

