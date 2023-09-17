The Tennessee Titans (0-1) play the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Chargers and Titans betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chargers 2.5 45.5 -150 +125

Titans vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee Titans

The Titans played three games last season that went over 45.5 combined points scored.

Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Titans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

Last season, the Titans won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.

Tennessee had a record of 2-4 when it was set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points 10 times.

Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average point total of 47.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-4-0 last season.

The Chargers went 9-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

Los Angeles finished 4-2 last year (winning 66.7% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.

Chargers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Chargers 23 13 22.6 21 47.6 10 Titans 17.5 28 21.1 14 42.3 3

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.3 41.3 43.2 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 22.3 24.4 ATS Record 8-6-0 2-4-0 6-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-7 1-2 2-5

Chargers Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.6 48.6 46.8 Implied Team Total AVG 26.3 27.3 25.7 ATS Record 11-4-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-1 3-4-1 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-2 4-2 5-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-5 1-1 0-4

