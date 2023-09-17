How to Watch Titans vs. Chargers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Titans Insights (2022)
- The Titans racked up 17.5 points per game last season, 5.1 fewer than the Chargers allowed (22.6).
- The Titans collected 49.3 fewer yards per game (296.8) than the Chargers gave up (346.1) per outing last year.
- Tennessee rushed for 125.4 yards per game last year, 20.4 fewer than the 145.8 Los Angeles allowed per outing.
- The Titans had 23 giveaways last year, while the Chargers had 24 takeaways.
Titans Home Performance (2022)
- At home last season, the Titans scored more points (18.1 per game) than they did overall (17.5). They also conceded fewer points at home (20.6) than they did overall (21.1).
- At home, the Titans picked up more yards (322.3 per game) than overall (296.8). But they also allowed more (355.4 per game) than overall (351.6).
- Tennessee accumulated more passing yards at home (211.8 per game) than it did overall (171.4), and allowed fewer at home (256.8 per game) than overall (274.8).
- The Titans picked up fewer rushing yards at home (110.5 per game) than they did overall (125.4), and conceded more (98.6 per game) than overall (76.9).
- The Titans converted 40.8% of third downs at home (4.3% more than overall), and conceded on 33% of third downs at home (1.2% less than overall).
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at New Orleans
|L 16-15
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|CBS
|9/24/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
