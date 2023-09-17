Will Joe Mixon Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 2?
When Joe Mixon takes the field for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 2 matchup versus the Baltimore Ravens (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.
Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: -118 (Bet $11.80 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- Mixon rushed for 814 yards on 210 carries (58.1 yards per game) and scored seven TDs a season ago. As a pass-catcher, Mixon also averaged 31.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing 60 passes for 441 yards and two touchdowns.
- He took at least one trip to the end zone as a runner in four games last year, with multiple rushing TDs once.
- He had a touchdown catch twice last year out of 14 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.
Joe Mixon Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|27
|82
|0
|7
|63
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|19
|57
|0
|3
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|12
|24
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|24
|61
|1
|4
|13
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|14
|78
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Week 6
|@Saints
|8
|45
|0
|4
|23
|1
|Week 7
|Falcons
|17
|58
|1
|3
|33
|0
|Week 8
|@Browns
|8
|27
|0
|7
|32
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|22
|153
|4
|4
|58
|1
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|7
|20
|0
|3
|42
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|14
|96
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|11
|21
|0
|5
|33
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|16
|65
|0
|7
|43
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|11
|27
|1
|5
|41
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|11
|39
|0
|3
|17
|0
|Divisional
|@Bills
|20
|105
|1
|2
|18
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|8
|19
|0
|3
|15
|0
