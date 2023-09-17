Will Joe Burrow Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens in Week 2?
In the Week 2 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Burrow get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Think Burrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)
- Last year, Burrow rushed for 257 yards on 75 attempts, averaging 16.1 yards per game, and five TDs.
- He scored a rushing touchdown in five games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Joe Burrow Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Steelers
|33
|53
|338
|2
|4
|6
|47
|0
|Week 2
|@Cowboys
|24
|36
|199
|1
|0
|4
|26
|0
|Week 3
|@Jets
|23
|36
|275
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Dolphins
|20
|31
|287
|2
|0
|5
|6
|0
|Week 5
|@Ravens
|24
|35
|217
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Week 6
|@Saints
|28
|37
|300
|3
|0
|4
|25
|1
|Week 7
|Falcons
|34
|42
|481
|3
|0
|3
|20
|1
|Week 8
|@Browns
|25
|35
|232
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|22
|28
|206
|1
|0
|4
|9
|1
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|24
|39
|355
|4
|2
|4
|5
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|22
|37
|270
|1
|0
|9
|32
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|25
|31
|286
|2
|0
|11
|46
|1
|Week 14
|Browns
|18
|33
|239
|2
|1
|6
|10
|0
|Week 15
|@Buccaneers
|27
|39
|200
|4
|1
|3
|8
|0
|Week 16
|@Patriots
|40
|52
|375
|3
|2
|4
|5
|0
|Week 18
|Ravens
|25
|42
|215
|1
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Wild Card
|Ravens
|23
|32
|209
|1
|0
|5
|9
|1
|Divisional
|@Bills
|23
|36
|242
|2
|0
|6
|31
|0
|Championship Game
|@Chiefs
|26
|41
|270
|1
|2
|4
|30
|0
