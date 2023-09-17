In the Week 2 tilt between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Joe Burrow get into the end zone? Read on for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Burrow will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Joe Burrow score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26 if he scores a TD)

Last year, Burrow rushed for 257 yards on 75 attempts, averaging 16.1 yards per game, and five TDs.

He scored a rushing touchdown in five games last season, but had no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Joe Burrow Game Log (2022)

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Steelers 33 53 338 2 4 6 47 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 24 36 199 1 0 4 26 0 Week 3 @Jets 23 36 275 3 0 5 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 20 31 287 2 0 5 6 0 Week 5 @Ravens 24 35 217 1 1 3 6 1 Week 6 @Saints 28 37 300 3 0 4 25 1 Week 7 Falcons 34 42 481 3 0 3 20 1 Week 8 @Browns 25 35 232 2 1 1 2 0 Week 9 Panthers 22 28 206 1 0 4 9 1 Week 11 @Steelers 24 39 355 4 2 4 5 0 Week 12 @Titans 22 37 270 1 0 9 32 0 Week 13 Chiefs 25 31 286 2 0 11 46 1 Week 14 Browns 18 33 239 2 1 6 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 27 39 200 4 1 3 8 0 Week 16 @Patriots 40 52 375 3 2 4 5 0 Week 18 Ravens 25 42 215 1 0 3 10 0 Wild Card Ravens 23 32 209 1 0 5 9 1 Divisional @Bills 23 36 242 2 0 6 31 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 26 41 270 1 2 4 30 0

Rep Joe Burrow with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.