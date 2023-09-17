Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 2, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Last season Burrow recorded 4,475 yards passing (279.7 per game) while going 414-for-606 (68.3%) and throwing for 35 TDs with 12 INTs. Burrow also rushed 75 times for 257 yards and five touchdowns, accumulating 16.1 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Burrow and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Burrow vs. the Ravens

Burrow vs the Ravens (since 2021): 5 GP / 316.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD

5 GP / 316.4 PASS YPG / PASS TD Baltimore allowed more than 300 passing yards to five QBs last year.

Last season, the Ravens allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Baltimore allowed two or more touchdown passes to three opposing QBs.

Versus the Ravens last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

The Ravens were the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the pass last year. They allowed 232.2 passing yards per game.

The Ravens' defense was ranked fifth in the NFL with 20 passing TDs conceded last season.

Watch Bengals vs Ravens on Fubo!

Joe Burrow Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 264.5 (-115)

264.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Burrow with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Burrow Passing Insights

Burrow exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in five games last year, or 31.2% of games with a prop available.

The Bengals, who ranked eighth in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 60.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.5% of the time.

With 4,475 yards on 606 pass attempts, Burrow was 10th in the NFL with 7.4 yards per attempt last year.

Burrow had a passing touchdown in all 16 games last season, with multiple passing TDs in 11 of them.

Joe Burrow Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 10.5 (-110)

Burrow Rushing Insights

Burrow hit the over on his rushing yards total set by bookmakers in six of his 16 opportunities last season (37.5%).

Burrow had a rushing touchdown in five games last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Burrow's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 33-for-53 / 338 YDS / 2 TDs / 4 INTs 6 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 24-for-36 / 199 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 23-for-36 / 275 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 20-for-31 / 287 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 24-for-35 / 217 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 6 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 28-for-37 / 300 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 25 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 34-for-42 / 481 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 1 TD at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 25-for-35 / 232 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 22-for-28 / 206 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 24-for-39 / 355 YDS / 4 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 22-for-37 / 270 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 9 ATT / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 25-for-31 / 286 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 11 ATT / 46 YDS / 1 TD vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 18-for-33 / 239 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 27-for-39 / 200 YDS / 4 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 40-for-52 / 375 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 25-for-42 / 215 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 23-for-32 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 9 YDS / 1 TD at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 23-for-36 / 242 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 26-for-41 / 270 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 30 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.