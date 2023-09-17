Will Irvin Smith Jr. cash his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Cincinnati Bengals clash with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dive into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant stats.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22 if he scores a TD)

On 36 targets last year, Smith reeled in 25 balls for 182 yards and two TDs, averaging 22.8 receiving yards.

In two of eight games last season, Smith had a receiving touchdown. But he had no contests with more than one TD catch.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 5 36 1 Week 3 Lions 6 2 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 23 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 42 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 4 4 7 1 Week 8 Cardinals 4 4 28 0 Week 18 @Bears 3 3 14 0 Wild Card Giants 2 1 3 1

