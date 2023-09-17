Miami (1-0) will face off against their AFC East rival, the New England Patriots (0-1) in a matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Dolphins favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Dolphins were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in six games .

Miami averaged 5.1 points in the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 4.4 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Patriots led seven times, were losing five times, and were knotted up five times.

Offensively, the Patriots averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter (24th-ranked) last year. They gave up 3.0 points on average in the first quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

Miami scored an average of 7.6 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it gave up an average of 9.5 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Patriots won the second quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and were knotted up three times.

In the second quarter last season, the Patriots averaged 5.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 7.9 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Dolphins won the third quarter nine times, were outscored five times, and were knotted up three times.

In the third quarter last year, Miami averaged 5.5 points scored on offense (eighth-ranked). Defensively, it surrendered an average of 3.1 points (third-ranked) in the third quarter.

The Patriots won the third quarter in seven games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in seven games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

In the third quarter last year, the Patriots averaged 6.1 points on offense (fourth-ranked) and gave up an average of 4.8 points on defense (21st-ranked).

4th Quarter

Last year, the Dolphins won the fourth quarter in four games, lost that quarter in eight games, and they tied in that quarter in five games.

In the fourth quarter last season, Miami put up an average of 5.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.4 points on defense.

The Patriots won the fourth quarter in five games last season, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Patriots averaged 5.2 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.6 points on defense.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last year, the Dolphins were winning after the first half in five games (4-1 in those contests), were trailing after the first half in nine games (3-6), and were knotted up after the first half in three games (2-1).

Miami averaged 12.7 points in the first half (ninth-ranked) last year. On defense, it allowed 13.9 points on average in the first half (30th-ranked).

The Patriots led after the first half in five games last season, were behind after the first half in nine games, and were tied after the first half in three games.

The Patriots' offense averaged 8.9 points in the first half last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed 10.9 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Last season, the Dolphins won the second half in nine games (5-4 in those contests), lost the second half in seven games (3-4), and they tied the second half in one game (1-0).

In the second half last year, Miami averaged 10.7 points scored on offense. It ceded an average of 9.5 points on defense in the second half.

The Patriots won the second half in nine games last season (4-5 record in those games), and lost the second half in eight games (4-4).

The Patriots' offense averaged 11.3 points in the second half last season. Defensively, they gave up 10.5 points on average in the second half.

