Check out best bets for when the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chargers vs. Titans? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Chargers vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Los Angeles 26 - Tennessee 24

Los Angeles 26 - Tennessee 24 Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 58.7%.

The Chargers finished 9-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).

Los Angeles went 7-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (77.8%).

Last season, the Titans won three out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.

Tennessee entered eight games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-6 in those contests.

Who will win? The Chargers or Titans? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em



Pick Em The Chargers were 11-6-0 against the spread last year.

Los Angeles' ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 6-6 last season.

Titans posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last year.

Tennessee's ATS record as an underdog of 2.5 points or more was 4-3-1 last year.

Parlay your bets together on the Chargers vs. Titans matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (45.5)



Over (45.5) These two teams averaged a combined 40.5 points per game a season ago, 5.0 fewer points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.

The Chargers and the Titans saw their opponents average a combined 1.8 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set in this game.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

In Titans games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.