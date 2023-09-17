The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North battle against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

Before the Bengals play the Ravens, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Bengals vs. Ravens Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS
  • City: Cincinnati, Ohio
  • Venue: Paycor Stadium
Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline
Bengals 3.5 46.5 -175 +145

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati Bengals

  • Bengals games last season featured more combined points than this contest's total of 46.5 points six times.
  • Cincinnati's outings last season had an average total of 44.8, 1.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bengals were 12-2-1 against the spread last year.
  • The Bengals went 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 78.6% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Cincinnati went 9-2 (81.8%).

Baltimore Ravens

  • The Ravens played four games last season that ended with a combined score above 46.5 points.
  • Baltimore's contests last year had a 42.7-point average over/under, 3.8 fewer points than this game's total.
  • Ravens posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last year.
  • The Ravens won two of the five games they played as underdogs last season.
  • Last season, Baltimore was at least a +145 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Bengals vs. Ravens Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total
Bengals 26.1 8 20.1 5 44.8 6
Ravens 20.6 19 18.5 3 42.7 4
Bengals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 44.8 46.1 43.7
Implied Team Total AVG 24.9 26.3 23.8
ATS Record 12-2-1 5-1-1 7-1-0
Over/Under Record 6-9-1 3-4-0 3-5-1
Moneyline Favorite Record 11-3 5-1 6-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1

Ravens Betting Splits

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 42.7 42.5 42.8
Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.6
ATS Record 7-9-1 2-6-0 5-3-1
Over/Under Record 5-12-0 1-7-0 4-5-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 8-4 5-2 3-2
Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

