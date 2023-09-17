Bengals vs. Ravens Player Props & Odds – Week 2
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will host Mark Andrews and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup between a pair of the top offensive players in football last year.
Trying to place a wager on player props in the Bengals-Ravens matchup? Check out the information below for the top contributors in this matchup.
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +500
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +200
Lamar Jackson Touchdown Odds
- Jackson Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Jackson Odds to Score Anytime TD: +280
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|33.5 (-113)
|Joe Burrow
|263.5 (-113)
|-
|-
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|80.5 (-113)
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|Joe Mixon
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|20.5 (-102)
|Irvin Smith Jr.
|-
|-
|24.5 (-113)
More Ravens Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|Mark Andrews
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Lamar Jackson
|211.5 (-113)
|44.5 (-120)
|-
|Gus Edwards
|-
|36.5 (-113)
|-
|Zay Flowers
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
