The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) square off against a fellow AFC North foe when they host the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Ravens

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS

Bengals Insights (2022)

The Bengals racked up 26.1 points per game last year, 7.6 more than the Ravens allowed per matchup (18.5).

The Bengals averaged 36.2 more yards per game (360.5) than the Ravens gave up per matchup (324.3) last year.

Last season Cincinnati piled up 95.5 rushing yards per game, just 3.4 more yards than Baltimore allowed per outing (92.1).

The Bengals had 18 giveaways last season, while the Ravens had 25 takeaways.

Bengals Home Performance (2022)

The Bengals scored 28.7 points per game in home games (2.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 18 at home (2.1 less than overall).

The Bengals' average yards gained at home (407.9) was higher than their overall average (360.5). But their average yards allowed at home (309.4) was lower than overall (335.7).

Cincinnati's average yards passing at home (284.7) was higher than its overall average (265). And its average yards conceded at home (216.6) was lower than overall (229.1).

The Bengals accumulated 123.1 rushing yards per game at home (27.6 more than their overall average), and gave up 92.9 at home (13.7 less than overall).

The Bengals converted 50.5% of third downs at home (4.4% higher than their overall average), and conceded 32.9% at home (6.7% lower than overall).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Cleveland L 24-3 CBS 9/17/2023 Baltimore - CBS 9/25/2023 Los Angeles - ESPN 10/1/2023 at Tennessee - FOX 10/8/2023 at Arizona - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.