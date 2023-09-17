The Cincinnati Bengals' (0-1) injury report has seven players listed as they ready for a Sunday, September 17 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens (1-0). The game begins at 1:00 PM at Paycor Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Bengals were beaten by the Cleveland Browns 24-3.

Last time out, the Ravens took down the Houston Texans 25-9.

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Cameron Sample DE Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Logan Wilson LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Joseph Ossai DE Ankle Questionable Chidobe Awuzie CB Nir - rest Limited Participation In Practice Markus Bailey LB Knee Questionable Daxton Hill S Hand Full Participation In Practice Chris Evans RB Hamstring Questionable

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Mark Andrews TE Quad Questionable Ronnie Stanley OT Knee Out Marlon Humphrey CB Foot Out John Simpson OG Nir - personal Did Not Participate In Practice Tyler Linderbaum C Ankle Out Marcus Williams S Pectoral Out

Bengals vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: CBS

Bengals Season Insights (2022)

On offense, the Bengals ranked eighth in the NFL with 360.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per contest).

Cincinnati sported the seventh-ranked offense last season (26.1 points per game), and it was better defensively, ranking fifth-best with just 20.1 points allowed per game.

The Bengals ranked 23rd in pass defense last season (229.1 passing yards allowed per game), but they thrived on the offensive side of the ball, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 265 passing yards per game.

While Cincinnati's run defense ranked seventh with 106.6 rushing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking fourth-worst (95.5 rushing yards per game).

The Bengals forced 24 total turnovers (11th in NFL) last season and turned it over 18 times (fourth in NFL) for a turnover margin of +6, sixth-ranked in the NFL.

Bengals vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3.5)

Bengals (-3.5) Moneyline: Bengals (-175), Ravens (+145)

Bengals (-175), Ravens (+145) Total: 45.5 points

