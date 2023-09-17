The Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) host an AFC North clash against the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Paycor Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Bengals vs. Ravens? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When is Bengals vs. Ravens?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Baltimore 17 - Cincinnati 14

Baltimore 17 - Cincinnati 14 The Bengals have a 62.4% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Bengals won 10 of the 13 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (76.9%).

Cincinnati had a 9-3 record last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -166 or shorter.

The Ravens were underdogs in five games last season and won two (40%) of those contests.

Last season, Baltimore was at least a +140 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Who will win? The Bengals or Ravens? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Baltimore (+3)



Baltimore (+3) The Bengals had 12 wins in 16 games against the spread last year.

Cincinnati had an ATS record of 9-5 as favorites of 3 points or more last season.

The Ravens covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.

Baltimore went 3-0 as underdogs of 3 points or greater last season.

Parlay your bets together on the Bengals vs. Ravens matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) These teams averaged a combined 46.7 points per game a season ago, 0.7 more points than the total of 46 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 7.4 fewer points per game (38.6) last season than this game's over/under of 46 points.

The Bengals and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

The Ravens and their opponent combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last year.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Ja'Marr Chase Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 81.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 2.0 0 39.0 0

Lamar Jackson Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 8.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 1 169.0 0 38.0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.