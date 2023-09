The Week 3 college football slate features eight games involving schools from the Pioneer League. Wanting to see every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Pioneer League Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Davidson Wildcats at Marist Red Foxes 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Taylor (IN) Trojans at Dayton Flyers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FACEBOOK Saint Thomas (MN) Tommies at Harvard Crimson 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Stetson Hatters at Montana State Bobcats 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Drake Bulldogs vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Princeton Tigers at San Diego Toreros 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 WCC Network Presbyterian Blue Hose at Wofford Terriers 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Wabash Little Giants at Butler Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FloSports

