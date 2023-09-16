The Cincinnati Reds (77-72) will look to Spencer Steer, riding a two-game homer streak, against the New York Mets (68-79) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.

The Reds will give the ball to Andrew Abbott (8-5, 3.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mets will turn to Tylor Megill (8-7, 5.03 ERA).

Reds vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-5, 3.64 ERA) vs Megill - NYM (8-7, 5.03 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

Abbott (8-5) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 19th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, Sept. 8, when he tossed four innings while giving up six earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.64, a 2.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.222 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in nine of them.

Abbott has 13 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 5.5 innings per outing.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tylor Megill

The Mets will send Megill (8-7) to the mound for his 23rd start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 5.03 ERA and 90 strikeouts over 107 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

The 28-year-old has a 5.03 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.

Megill has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Megill will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 22 appearances this season.

