Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will meet Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: WPIX

Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in MLB action with 173 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati's .413 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Reds are 15th in the majors with a .248 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (703 total runs).

The Reds' .325 on-base percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

Reds batters strike out 9.3 times per game, the 28th-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Cincinnati has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.73).

The Reds have the 23rd-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.403).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-5) out for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.64 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.

The lefty last pitched on Friday, Sept. 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up four hits.

Abbott has nine quality starts this season.

Abbott will try to record his 14th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in five of his 18 outings this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 9/10/2023 Cardinals W 7-1 Home Hunter Greene Miles Mikolas 9/12/2023 Tigers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Joey Wentz 9/13/2023 Tigers W 4-3 Away Connor Phillips Eduardo Rodríguez 9/14/2023 Tigers L 8-2 Away Derek Law Reese Olson 9/15/2023 Mets W 5-3 Away Hunter Greene David Peterson 9/16/2023 Mets - Away Andrew Abbott Tylor Megill 9/17/2023 Mets - Away Brandon Williamson José Quintana 9/18/2023 Twins - Home Andrew Abbott Joe Ryan 9/19/2023 Twins - Home - Dallas Keuchel 9/20/2023 Twins - Home Hunter Greene Kenta Maeda 9/22/2023 Pirates - Home Andrew Abbott -

