The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-2) face an FCS opponent, the Murray State Racers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium.

While Middle Tennessee ranks 85th in total defense with 373.5 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking sixth-worst (248 yards per game). From an offensive standpoint, Murray State is compiling 325 total yards per contest (65th-ranked). It ranks 92nd in the FCS on the other side of the ball (443 total yards given up per game).

We provide more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Murray State vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Murray State Middle Tennessee 325 (70th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 248 (127th) 443 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 373.5 (76th) 162.5 (41st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.5 (119th) 162.5 (83rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 173.5 (111th) 3 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (121st)

Murray State Stats Leaders

DJ Williams has put up 172 passing yards, or 86 per game, so far this season. He has completed 46.9% of his passes and has recorded one touchdown with zero interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 16.5 rushing yards per game.

Kywon Morgan is his team's leading rusher with 19 carries for 59 yards, or 29.5 per game.

Q'Darryius Jennings has run for 57 yards across 11 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Taylor Shields' 69 receiving yards (34.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has two catches on three targets with two touchdowns.

Golden Eke has collected 59 receiving yards (29.5 yards per game) on three receptions.

Cole Rusk has racked up 55 reciving yards (27.5 ypg) this season.

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 341 yards, completing 63.2% of his passes and collecting three touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also run for 50 yards (25 ypg) on 19 carries.

Frank Peasant has carried the ball 16 times for 45 yards (22.5 per game).

Elijah Metcalf's leads his squad with 82 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on eight catches (out of nine targets).

Justin Olson has put together a 57-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in five passes on eight targets.

Jeremy Tate Jr. has been the target of 10 passes and racked up six catches for 50 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Middle Tennessee or Murray State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.