The Louisville Cardinals (2-0) take on the Indiana Hoosiers (1-1) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana on September 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on BTN. The Cardinals are favored by 10 points in the matchup. The over/under in this contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Indiana matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: BTN

City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Louisville vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

Louisville vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Louisville has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

The Cardinals have won their only game this season when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Indiana has won one game against the spread this season.

The Hoosiers have been an underdog by 10 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Louisville 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the ACC +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

