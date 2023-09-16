The Akron Zips (1-1) visit the Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) at Kroger Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Kentucky is putting up 36 points per game on offense, which ranks them 42nd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 36th, giving up 15.5 points per game. From an offensive angle, Akron is accumulating 22.5 points per game (100th-ranked). It ranks 63rd in the FBS defensively (22.5 points given up per game).

Kentucky vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Kentucky vs. Akron Key Statistics

Kentucky Akron 385.5 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.5 (122nd) 303 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 292 (34th) 115.5 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 41 (130th) 270 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.5 (73rd) 2 (34th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 4 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (48th)

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has 540 passing yards for Kentucky, completing 60.9% of his passes and collecting five touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis has racked up 164 yards on 26 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner. He's also caught six passes for 46 yards (23 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

This season, Barion Brown has carried the ball two times for 34 yards (17 per game), while also racking up 90 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson's 174 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 11 times and has collected nine catches and two touchdowns.

Dane Key has put up a 138-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes on 16 targets.

Akron Stats Leaders

DJ Iron has compiled 258 yards (129 ypg) while completing 63.2% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Drake Anderson has carried the ball 13 times for 67 yards.

Lorenzo Lingard is a key figure in this offense, with 48 rushing yards on 14 carries and 98 receiving yards (49 per game) on three catches with one touchdown

Daniel George's 100 receiving yards (50 yards per game) lead the team. He has six receptions on 12 targets.

Alex Adams' nine targets have resulted in nine grabs for 86 yards and one touchdown.

