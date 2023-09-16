Our computer model predicts the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will defeat the Western Carolina Catamounts on Saturday, September 16 at 6:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Roy Kidd Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Western Carolina Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-9.2) 65.7 Eastern Kentucky 37, Western Carolina 28

Week 3 UAC Predictions

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels have posted one win against the spread this year.

One of the Colonels' two games this season has hit the over.

Western Carolina Betting Info (2022)

The Catamounts put together a 7-4-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, six Catamounts games went over the point total.

Colonels vs. Catamounts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Eastern Kentucky 15.0 47.0 -- -- 15.0 47.0 Western Carolina 21.5 31.5 30.0 7.0 13.0 56.0

