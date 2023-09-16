When the Arkansas Razorbacks play the BYU Cougars at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection system predicts the Razorbacks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Arkansas vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (-7.5) Over (47.5) Arkansas 35, BYU 26

Week 3 Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this matchup.

The Razorbacks haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Arkansas has yet to cover the spread when they are at least 7.5-point favorites (0-1).

The average total for Arkansas games this season has been 57.5, 10 points higher than the total for this game.

BYU Betting Info (2022)

The implied probability of a win by the Cougars, based on the moneyline, is 29.4%.

The Cougars won five games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

BYU covered every time (1-0) as underdogs of 7.5 points or greater last year.

The Cougars and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 12 times last year.

The average total for BYU's games last season was 58.2 points, 10.7 more than this game's over/under.

Razorbacks vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 42 9.5 42 9.5 -- -- BYU 27.5 8 27.5 8 -- --

