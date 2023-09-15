Friday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (91-55) and the Tampa Bay Rays (91-57) squaring off at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on September 15.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Zach Eflin (14-8) to the mound, while Jack Flaherty (8-8) will take the ball for the Orioles.

Rays vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rays vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Rays 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have won 78, or 66.7%, of the 117 games they've played as favorites this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 67-25, a 72.8% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Rays have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fourth with 784 total runs this season.

The Rays have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.77).

Orioles Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been named underdog just one time and came away with a win in that contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Baltimore and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Orioles matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Orioles have come away with 37 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Baltimore has a mark of 21-14 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Baltimore scores the sixth-most runs in baseball (744 total, 5.1 per game).

The Orioles have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.03) in the majors this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 10 Mariners W 6-3 Zach Eflin vs Bryce Miller September 11 @ Twins W 7-4 Tyler Glasnow vs Sonny Gray September 12 @ Twins L 3-2 Zack Littell vs Joe Ryan September 13 @ Twins W 5-4 Taj Bradley vs Dallas Keuchel September 14 @ Orioles W 4-3 Aaron Civale vs Kyle Bradish September 15 @ Orioles - Zach Eflin vs Jack Flaherty September 16 @ Orioles - Tyler Glasnow vs Grayson Rodriguez September 17 @ Orioles - Zack Littell vs Dean Kremer September 19 Angels - Taj Bradley vs Patrick Sandoval September 20 Angels - Aaron Civale vs TBA September 21 Angels - Zach Eflin vs Griffin Canning

Orioles Schedule