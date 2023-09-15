Kentucky High School Football Live Streams in Nelson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Nelson County, Kentucky, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Nelson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week
Breckinridge County High School at Nelson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington County High School at Bethlehem High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Bardstown, KY
- Conference: District 19
- How to Stream: Watch Here
