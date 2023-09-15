Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Morgan County, Kentucky this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

  • Christian County
  • Boone County
  • Union County
  • Trimble County
  • Trigg County
  • Pulaski County
  • Perry County
  • Pike County
  • Breckinridge County
  • Hardin County

    • Morgan County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: West Liberty, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western Hills High School at Morgan County High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: West Liberty, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.