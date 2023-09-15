Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Letcher County, Kentucky this week. Info on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Kentucky This Week

Letcher County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

Letcher County Central High School at Central High School - Wise