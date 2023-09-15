If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Jefferson County, Kentucky this week, we've got the information here.

    • Jefferson County, Kentucky High School Football Games This Week

    Jeffersontown High School at Waggener High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elder at Saint Xavier High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Trinity High School at Male High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Atherton High School at Holy Cross High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Western High School at Doss High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • Conference: District 22
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Butler Traditional High School at Seneca High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    DeSales High School at Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Bullitt East High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Mt. Washington, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Eastern High School at Fern Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ballard High School at George Rogers Clark High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Winchester, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Hardin High School at Pleasure Ridge Park High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Warren High School at duPont Manual High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Louisville, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kentucky Country Day School at John Hardin High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Elizabethtown, KY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

