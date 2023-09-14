As of September 14 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +10000.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +350

+350 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee went 8-6-0 ATS last season.

A total of five Titans games last season hit the over.

While Tennessee ranked 23rd in total defense with 351.6 yards allowed per game last season, it was a little less successful on offense, ranking third-worst (296.8 yards per game).

Last year the Titans were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.

When favored last season Tennessee had just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

In the AFC South the Titans were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 5-7.

Titans Impact Players

On the ground, Derrick Henry had 13 touchdowns and 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) last year.

Also, Henry had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

DeAndre Hopkins had 64 catches for 717 yards (79.7 per game) and three touchdowns in nine games a season ago with the Cardinals.

In 15 games played for the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 receptions for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Kevin Byard amassed four interceptions to go with 106 tackles and six passes defended in 17 games last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers - +2000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +1800 4 October 1 Bengals - +1400 5 October 8 @ Colts - +25000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1600 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +5000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +12500 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2000 12 November 26 Panthers - +20000 13 December 3 Colts - +25000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1600 15 December 17 Texans - +40000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +40000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2000

Odds are current as of September 14 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.